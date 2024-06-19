National Reading Day: Soha Ali Khan's Famjam Pics With Mother Sharmila Tagore, Husband Kunal Kemmu And Daughter Inaaya

Soha shared this image. (courtesy: SohaAliKhan )

Soha Ali Khan, an avid reader, shared some beautiful famjam pictures on the occasion of National Reading Day on her Instagram feed. Soha Ali Khan's pictures scream major family goals. In the pictures, Soha and her mother film veteran Sharmila Tagore can be seen reading. In another click, Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya can be seen enjoying a reading session. Sharing the pictures, Soha Ali Khan wrote, "Whether you are reading alone, reading together, reading to or being read to ... books make you a better person. So do the world a favour today, on national reading day, read a book!" Take a look:

On Women's Day, Soha Ali Khan shared a set of images in which Sharmila Tagore can be seen helping Soha fix a saree. In another set of images, Sharmila Tagore can be seen spending quality time with her granddaughter. Sharing the images, Soha wrote a thought-provoking caption. It read, "It's never too late to learn something ... or to teach someone.. celebrating women's day with some of my favourite ladies." Soha's sister Saba Pataudi wrote, "Inni in my lehenga. Mahsha''Allah. Lovely pics." Four More Shots Please! actor Sayani Gupta wrote, "So wholesome." Take a look:

A couple of months ago, Soha shared a bunch of pictures in which Sharmila Tagore and Inaaya can be seen doing yoga together, reading newspaper and spending famjam time. Soha wrote in the caption, "Time with grandparents is so precious. the chance to learn from someone so far apart in years from you (and this works both ways), a second chance at parenting, the most unconditional love and the purest fun - and a chance for me to put my feet up and finally get that pedicure!!" Take a look:

Soha Ali Khan is the daughter of Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. She has been married to Kunal Kemmu since 2015. Soha is an author of book titled The Perils of Being Moderately Famous, which is a fictitous take on her personal life.