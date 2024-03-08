Women's Day 2024: Soha Ali Khan Shares Special Moments With Mom Sharmila Tagore And Daughter Inaaya

Soha shared this image. (courtesy: SohaAliKhan)

Soha Ali Khan's Women's Day post is a bit special as she included her "favourite ladies" in her latest Instagram entry. No points for guessing who they are - Soha's mother film veteran Sharmila Tagore and daughter Inaaya. In a set of images, Sharmila Tagore can be seen helping Soha fix a saree. In another set of images, Sharmila Tagore can be seen spending quality time with her granddaughter. Sharing the images, Soha wrote a thought-provoking caption. It read, "It's never too late to learn something ... or to teach someone.. celebrating women's day with some of my favourite ladies." Soha's sister Saba Pataudi wrote, "Inni in my lehenga. Mahsha''Allah. Lovely pics." Four More Shots Please! actor Sayani Gupta wrote, "So wholesome." Take a look:

Soha's Instagram profile is a treasure trove for famjam moments. She often shares pictures with mom Sharmila Tagore. She shared pictures from Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary with her mom. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Laburnum and mum." Take a look:

A couple of months ago, Soha shared a bunch of pictures in which Sharmila Tagore and Inaaya can be seen doing yoga together, reading newspaper and spending famjam time. Soha wrote in the caption, "Time with grandparents is so precious. the chance to learn from someone so far apart in years from you (and this works both ways), a second chance at parenting, the most unconditional love and the purest fun - and a chance for me to put my feet up and finally get that pedicure!!" Take a look:

Soha Ali Khan is the daughter of Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. She has been married to Kunal Kemmu since 2015. Soha is an author of book titled The Perils of Being Moderately Famous, which is a fictitous take on her personal life.