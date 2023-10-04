Inside Soha Ali Khan's Birthday Celebrations: Food, Friends And More

Soha shared the image. (Courtesy: SohaAliKhan)

Soha Ali Khan spent a blissful birthday and her Instagram posts can vouch for the fact. Soha Ali Khan, who celebrates her 45th birthday today, shared photos and a reel on her Instagram feed. The first picture is a mushy one where husband Kunal Kemmu can be seen kissing Soha on her cheek. The birthday girl also posed with the cake. There are snippets of Kunal cooking and lunch being enjoyed with friends. Among Soha's friends, we can spot Angad Bedi and Shikha Talsania. There's another cute frame where Inaaya can be seen smearing her mother's face with cream presumably. The last reel features Soha playing happy birthday on Piano. Soha captioned the post, "What's your best discovery?" asked the mole. "That I'm enough as I am ", said the boy. #matchesstruckinthedark Neha Dhupia, MIA from the event, wrote in the comments section, "Missing being with our birthday girl." Take a look at Soha's post here:

Soha Ali Khan received sweet birthday wishes from sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor, husband Kunal Kemmu. The Jaane Jaan actor shared a reel featuring fam-jam moments. The reel has several moments revealing Kapoor and Khan family's get together, from past to present. Kareena wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday to my fuss free, real, funny and reliable sister-in-law...love you loads...May all the vegan sugar free chocolate cakes of Bandra be in your fridge today..." Soha replied to the post and wrote, "thank you - love you" and dropped a few emojis.

Soha Ali Khan also received a wish from husband Kunal Kemmu. Kunal Kemmu shared a bunch of pictures with the birthday girl and wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday my beautiful."

On the work front, Soha Ali Khan was last seen in Hush Hush released in September last year and Kunal Kemmu was last seen in the comedy film Kanjoos Makhichoos. Soha is an author as well. She has written the book The Perils of Being Moderately Famous.