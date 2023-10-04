Kareena Kapoor's Adorable Birthday Wish For 'Reliable' Sister-In-Law Soha Ali Khan

Kareena shared this image. (Courtesy: KareenaKapoor)

Kareena Kapoor's birthday wish for sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan is nothing short of aww-dorable. The Jaane Jaan actor shared a reel featuring fam-jam moments. The reel has several moments revealing Kapoor and Khan family's get together, from past to present. Kareena wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday to my fuss free, real, funny and reliable sister in law...love you loads...May all the vegan sugar free chocolate cakes of Bandra be in your fridge today..." Soha replied to the post and wrote, "thank you - love you" and dropped a few emojis. Neha Dhupia and Amrita Arora also wished Soha happy birthday on Kareena's post. Take a look at the post here:

Soha Ali Khan also received wishes from husband Kunal Kemmu and sister Saba Pataudi. Kunal Kemmu shared a bunch of pictures with the birthday girl and wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday my beautiful."

Take a look at the post here:

Saba shared a reel featuring throwback pictures from their childhood days. She wrote in the caption, "O my BABY sister, My little brat..I've loved you n protected you , always ...and forever will! U know I know your secrets ..and have your back! Proud of the way your live your life...bring up little innijaan and are there, when I need you too!Happy Birthday my darling sis! Love u!" Soha replied to the post, "Wow we really have known each other a long long time. love you apa jaaaan." Take a look at the post here:

A few days back, Kunal Kemmu and Soha celebrated their daughter Inaaya's sixth birthday. Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Jeh marked their presence at the party while Kareena Kapoor couldn't make it. Take a look at some of the pictures from the celebrations here:

On the work front, Soha Ali Khan was last seen in Hush Hush released in September last year and Kunal Kemmu was last seen in the comedy film Kanjoos Makhichoos. Soha is an author as well. She has written the book The Perils of Being Moderately Famous.