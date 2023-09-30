Inside Soha Ali Khan And Kunal Kemmu's Daughter Inaaya's Birthday Celebrations. Bonus - Saif Ali Khan And Sons

Soha shared this image. (Courtesy: SohaAliKhan)

Soha Ali Khan treated her Instafam to some new pictures from daughter Inaaya's birthday celebrations on Saturday. Inaaya celebrated her 6th birthday on September 29. From the pictures, we can guess the theme colour of the birthday party was pink. Birthday girl Inaaya, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Inaaya's aunt Saba Pataudi wore pink outfits. The first picture was about a cake cutting ceremony where all the family members can be seen joining the celebrations. MIA from the event was Kareena Kapoor. In one of the pictures, Saif Ali Khan can be seen doing a Santa Claus pose, giving away gifts to the birthday girl and her friends. Soha mentioned in her post what Inaaya wanted for her birthday. Soha wrote in the caption, "When your child says I don't want a birthday party, I just want my 3 closest friends, my family and unlimited cotton candy ... count your blessings ! Thank you all for your wishes."

Take a look at the pictures here:

On Friday Soha shared a couple of pictures from Inaaya's birthday celebrations as well. Soha, husband Kunal Kemmu and a few friends of Inaaya were in attendance. Soha wrote in the caption, "And just like that ... 6 !! #happybirthday" Take a look at the pictures here:

Saba Pataudi shared some more pictures from the birthday party. Take a look here:

Little Inaaya received big wishes from Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saba Pataudi. Kareena shared a bunch of super adorable images of Inaaya, Taimur and Jeh. The first frame features a candid shot of Inaaya and Taimur striking an adorable pose. In the next photograph, Kareena is seen guiding Taimur to feed Inaaya. Inaaya, dressed in a pretty pink frock, is holding Jeh's hand in another frame. In the caption, Kareena wrote, "Happy birthday our little princess...most beautiful in every way...love, chocolate cake and happiness always. [red hearts]"

Take a look at the post here:

Soha Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi also extended heartfelt wishes to her "jaan." She shared two photographs on Instagram. While the first one shows Saba holding baby Inaaya, the other one has Inaaya sitting on Saba's lap. Saba Ali Khan's birthday message read, "My Jaan....turns 6! Happy Birthday! Wishing you..life's best of the best! Keep shining my wonder baby...I LOVE YOU...Always and forever."

Take a look at the post here:

Soha Ali Khan married Kunal Kemmu in 2015. They welcomed their daughter Inaaya in 2017. On the work front, Soha Ali Khan was last seen in Hush Hush released in September last year and Kunal Kemmu was last seen in the comedy film Kanjoos Makhichoos.