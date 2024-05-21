Inside Soha Ali Khan's Sunday Famjam With Husband Kunal Kemmu And Daughter Inaaya

Soha shared this image. (courtesy: SohaAliKhan)

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya won a gold medal and the parents couldn't be happier. On Tuesday, Soha shared a bunch of famjam pictures on her Instagram feed. Soha, Kunal and Inaaya can be seen cutting a cake in the first few shots. Inaaya can be seen sporting her gold medal. In one picture, Inaaya can be seen felicitated with a medal. The last picture features Soha-Kunal and their big gang of friends. In the big gang, director Anand Tiwari and wife Angira Dhar can be spotted. Sharing the pictures , Soha wrote, "Sunday was quite the funday." Take a look:

Soha's Instagram profile is a treasure trove for famjam moments. She often shares pictures with mom Sharmila Tagore. She shared pictures from Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary with her mom. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Laburnum and mum." Take a look:

On Mother's Day, Soha shared famjam pictures on her Instagram feed. The pictures feature husband Saif Ali Khan, mother Sharmila Tagore, sister Saba Pataudi and daughter Inaaya. Sharing the pictures, Soha simply wrote, "Maa. Happy Mother's Day." Take a look:

Soha's husband Kunal Kemmu made his directorial debut with Madgaon Express a couple of months ago. The film garnered praise from critics and audience alike. Ahead of the film release, Soha gave a loud shout out to her husband. An excerpt from her post read, "It's safe to say that since the age of 8 a film set has been a second home to you Kunal; we even met on a film set sixteen years ago - perhaps that is where you found yourself too! You have proven your mettle enough times as an actor - across genres but today you share your labour of love, sweat, and yes even tears with the audience - as a writer director." Take a look:

Soha Ali Khan is the daughter of Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. She has been married to Kunal Kemmu since 2015. Soha is an author of book titled The Perils of Being Moderately Famous, which is a fictitous take on her personal life.