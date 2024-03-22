Soha Ali Khan's Roaring Shout Out To Kunal Kemmu On Madgaon Express Release Day: 'This Is Just The Beginning'

Soha shared this image. (courtesy: SohaAliKhan)

Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut Madgaon Express, featuring Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary, released in theatres today. Ahead of Kunal's big day, wife Soha Ali Khan wrote a moving note for him. She shared a video featuring BTS moments from the shoot, the screening and the promotions of the film. In one slide, Kunal can be seen giving instructions on the floor while daughter Inaaya sits on his lap. The video ends with Soha kissing her husband at the screening of the film. Soha began the note with these words, "It's safe to say that since the age of 8 a film set has been a second home to you Kunal; we even met on a film set sixteen years ago - perhaps that is where you found yourself too! You have proven your mettle enough times as an actor - across genres but today you share your labour of love, sweat, and yes even tears with the audience - as a writer director."

Soha continued, "I have always been proud of you - and you have moved me to a myriad of emotions ranging from joy to rage but one thing you have always done is make me laugh, and in a way only you can. How can you stay mad at someone who makes you laugh? I have watched you work so hard on this film - from its very inception - letting your ideas spill onto paper in the wee hours of solitary mornings - to running a set with a confidence and ease a first-time director rarely has."

Soha concluded her post with these words, "Did I already say how proud of you I am? I wish you truckloads of appreciation and success my jaan. Like they say even an onion can make people cry, but not everyone can make people laugh. This is just the beginning - onwards and upwards my love... #madgaonexpress @kunalkemmu P.S. hum yahin is where I want to be ..." Take a look:

Soha's sister Saba Pataudi also gave him a roaring shout out. Saba shared pictures from the screening and wrote, "MAHA Mubarak Bro! Really well done. Wishing U lots more success and I'm sure this is just the start... from the witty dialog to moments...friendship romance songs...you've nailed it! Congratulations. And to everyone involved, who's taken this journey with you from start to finish!The boys were brilliant and girls too! Family always. To the future that is yet to be...but for now, LIVE in the MOMENT and take a bow!" Take a look:

Earlier, while speaking with news agency ANI, Kunal Kemmu shared his thoughts on working as a director for the first time. He wrote, "I never thought I would be directing this film... I had romanticised about it but did not plan anything. I liked writing so when I wrote the script for the film, I thought I would just act in it...those who read the script said that I had written the movie differently and I should myself make it, but that time I did not take it seriously...I am very happy that I took this decision to direct the film myself...I had a lot of fun."