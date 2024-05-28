Vaani Kapoor And Raashii Khanna Visit Mahakaleshwar Temple. See Viral Pics

Image instagrammed by Vaani Kapoor. (courtesy: VaaniKapoor)

Vaani Kapoor and Raashii Khanna paid a visit to the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday, May 28. Vaani has also shared pictures from their visit on Instagram. The opening frame features Vaani, dressed in a pink saree, offering prayers to the deity. Next, we get a glimpse of the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga. In the last slide, Vaani and her BFF Raashii are seen offering prayers. Sharing the pictures, Vaani wrote, “Jai Mahakal”. She has also added a trident emoji to her post.

Take a look at the photos below:

A video of Raashii Khanna and Vaani Kapoor participating in the aarti has also surfaced online. In the clip, shared by news agency ANI on X (formerly Twitter), the two, dressed in traditional attire, are sitting alongside devotees on the floor.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Actors Vaani Kapoor & Raashii Khanna offer prayers at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain. pic.twitter.com/PUa5bWmBwj — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2024

Speaking to ANI, Raashii Khanna has expressed her happiness about visiting the holy shrine. “Jai Shree Mahakal. Felt delightful. Actually, we both felt the same. And I hope Mahakal calls us again,” said the Yodha actress.

Echoing a similar sentiment, Vaani Kapoor added, “It was a great feeling.”

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Actors Raashii Khanna says, "It was a delight. I hope Mahakal calls us again."



Actor Vaani Kapoor says, "It was a great feeling..." https://t.co/thHQnx00G4pic.twitter.com/tvKTApxAbU — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2024

Last year in March, Raashii Khanna and Vaani Kapoor dished out friendship goals on their European holiday. Raashii Khanna treated her fans to several pictures and videos of their getaway. Sharing a montage, Raashii wrote, “Some of my favourite things :- great company, great food ( some very delicious croissants) discovering new cultures and some amazing songs, hail storms and Amsterdam!”

Raashii Khanna also dropped some candid moments featuring herself and Vaani Kapoor. Her side note read, “Singing on the streets, laughing at our own lame jokes and talking about everything under the sun; never a dull moment with this goofball."

Meanwhile, Raashii Khanna was last seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Yodha. She will next share the screen space with Vikrant Massey in The Sabarmati Report. In the film, Vikrant plays the role of a Hindi journalist Samar Kumar, who teams up with a fellow reporter portrayed by Raashii Khanna, and a senior anchor played by Ridhi Dogra, reported ANI.

Whereas, Vaani Kapoor will next be seen in Khel Khel Mein, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, and Fardeen Khan. She is also a part of the comedy-drama Badtameez Gill.