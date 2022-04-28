First Look: Shahid Kapoor From Web-Series Farzi

Shahid Kapoor's first look from Farzi. (courtesy: primevideoin)

Shahid Kapoor is set to make his OTT debut with The Family Man makers Raj and DK. The upcoming web series also stars south superstar Vijay Sethupathi and Raashi Khanna. Recently, Amazon Prime Video announced the title of the series on its Instagram handle. The web series, which went on the floors last year, has been titled Farzi. Unveiling the first look of Shahid, the caption read, "#FarziOnPrime: A small-time artist working out of his grandfather's printing press has designed the ultimate con job - a crime uniquely suited to him - and gets pulled into the murky, high stakes world of all that it demands. A fiery, unorthodox task force officer has made it his mission to rid the country of the menace this poses in this fast-paced, edgy one-of-a-kind thriller."

Here have a look:

Talking about Farzi, the web series revolves around gangsters and counterfeit money. The series also stars Kay Kay Menon, Amol Palekar, Kubbra Sait, Zakir Hussain, Regina Cassandra and Bhuvan Arora in pivotal roles.

As per a report in the Times of India, Shahid Kapoor said that he is excited to make his digital debut. He also added that Farzi is an exciting new show. "I am excited to make my debut on OTT and Farzi is an exciting new show. We have a great cast and a totally new show."

Talking about working with Raj and DK, Shahid Kapoor said that he wanted to work with the makers after he saw both the seasons of The Family Man.

"I wanted to work with Raj & DK, after I saw both seasons of The Family Man. I had the guts to ask them to cast me after they had worked with the great Manoj Bajpayee, but I am humbled that they agreed to have me on the show," Times of India quoted the actor saying.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid Kapoor was recently seen in Jersey. The film also starred Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in pivotal roles.