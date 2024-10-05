Soha Ali Khan's Birthday Cake With Her Family's Miniatures Is Too Cute To Eat

Check out Soha Ali Khan's adorable birthday cake.

Actor Soha Ali Khan celebrated her 46th birthday on October 4, 2024. She hosted an intimate gathering with her husband, Kunal Kemmu. The birthday party was attended by their loved ones, including Saba Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, and others. In an Instagram post, Soha shared a series of pictures and a video from her cake-cutting ceremony, where she was spotted cutting not one, but two delicious cakes. The first was a chocolate cake topped with a bar that read, "Happy Birthday." It was the second cake that truly captured everyone's attention. This two-tiered vanilla cake featured miniature edible figures of Soha, Kunal and their daughter, Inaaya, on top. The bottom tier also showcased a miniature of their pet dog. Soha's reaction to the cakes was one of pure joy.

"Heart and stomach both full to bursting," read Soha Ali Khan's caption.

Previously, Soha Ali Khan shared how her life revolves around "food" and "family." While on holiday with her family, she posted a series of delicious food pictures on Instagram. In the first photo, Soha and her daughter, Inaaya, were spotted inside a coffee house enjoying their drinks. In another snap, Kunal looked ready to indulge in toasted bread with scrambled eggs. The other pictures featured Inaaya seated by a window, enjoying her drink and standing in a bakery, admiring pies, pastries and doughnuts. The final slide showed Soha's daughter happily enjoying a croissant. Alongside the photos, Soha wrote, "Life lately," and added a heart emoji. Full story here.

Also Read:Soha Ali Khan Celebrates Daughter Inaaya's 7th Birthday With Animal-Themed Cake - See Pics

Soha Ali Khan's foodie posts often leave us craving delicious meals. In one memorable post, she shared a picture featuring a plate with two burgers from Walters. In the same frame, another box contained two more burgers, each generously stuffed with meaty patties garnished with fresh green leaves, onion slices, lettuce and mayonnaise. Soha summed up her foodie outing by captioning the post, "Currently eating." Click here to read the full story.