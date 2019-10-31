Halloween 2019: Soha Ali Khan's Daughter Inaaya Naumi, 2, Is The Cutest Witch Ever

Halloween 2019: Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's expressions are just too cute to be missed

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: October 31, 2019 16:53 IST
Halloween 2019: Inaaya Naumi Kemmu dressed as a witch. (Image courtesy: sakpataudi)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Peek-a-boo. Happy Halloween," Soha captioned the post
  2. "OMG! Soha this is the cutest thing ever," Shweta Bachchan wrote
  3. Inaaya could be seen dressed in a black outfit in the pictures

Who says witches can't be cute? If you don't believe us, check out Soha Ali Khan's Halloween special post, featuring the cutest witch ever - Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. On Halloween, the 41-year-old actress posted a picture of her 2-year-old daughter Inaaya dressed as a witch and we couldn't stop ourselves from saying "aww." It wasn't just us, Shweta Bachchan Nanada commented on Soha's post saying, "OMG! Soha this is the cutest thing ever." Deanne Panday wrote: "How adorable." In the video, Inaaya can be seen dressed in a black t-shirt and a matching skirt. She could also be seen wearing a purple headband. She captioned the post: "Peek-a-boo. Happy Halloween."

Check out the video here:

Peek a boo!! #happyhalloween

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

On Thursday, Soha Ali Khan also shared another picture of Inaaya, in which she described her daughter as her "friendly neighborhood witch". The caption on Soha's post read: "Happy Halloween! From our friendly neighbourhood witch." Take a look at the post here:

Happy Halloween!! From our friendly neighbourhood witch

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

Last year too, Soha Ali Khan shared a super cute Halloween wish, featuring her daughter Inaaya. She captioned the post: "Peek-a-boo! Happy Halloween! In case you are wondering, I'm a size zero witch. #scarytrends."

ICYMI, take a look at the post here:

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu got married in 2015 and the couple welcomed Inaaya in 2017. On the work front, Soha Ali Khan was last seen in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3. Kunal Kemmu was last seen in Abhishek Varman's Kalank and the web-series Abhay.



Trending

halloween 2019Inaaya Naumi Kemmusoha ali khan daughter

