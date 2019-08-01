The Internet Loves This Pic Of Soha Ali Khan And Inaaya. Seen Yet?

Soha Ali Khan with Inaaya.(Image courtesy: sakpataudi)

Highlights Soha Ali Khan is on a holiday with her family in London She has been actively sharing pictures on Instagram Kunal Kemmu also shared glimpses from the vacation

Just when we were starting to think that pictures from Soha Ali Khan's family vacation couldn't get any better, the actress shared another photograph and cute can't even begin to describe it. Soha posted an oh-so-adorable picture of herself along with her daughter Inaaya, on her Instagram profile. In the photograph, Soha can be seen planting a kiss on the cheeks of her little one. Dressed in a pink top and a pair of blue denims, with her hair styled in pigtails, Inaaya looks super cute in the photograph. Soha captioned the post: "More kisses in the park."

Take a look at Soha Ali Khan's post here:

Meanwhile, Kunal Kemmu shared another adorable picture on his Instagram profile. In the picture, the father-daughter duo could be seen happily posing together. ICYMI, this is what we are talking about:

Soha Ali Khan has been actively sharing pictures from their family getaway on her Instagram profile. Take a look at some of the pictures here:

Inaaya frequently features on her parents' Instagram profiles and we simply love it when that happens. Soha Ali Khan married Kunal Kemmu in 2015 and the couple welcomed Inaaya in 2017.

On the work front, Soha Ali Khan was last seen in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3. Kunal Kemmu was last seen in Abhishek Varman's Kalank and the web-series Abhay.

