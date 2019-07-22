Inaaya Practices 'Pout' With Dad Kunal Kemmu. See Pic

Soha Ali Khan Instagrammed this photo. (Image courtesy: sakpataudi )

Our Monday couldn't get any better as we chanced upon a picture shared by Soha Ali Khan, which features Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and we bet the adorable picture will surely melt your heart. Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan are vacationing with their family in London and the couple every now and then give their fans glimpses of the fun they are having in the city. In the picture shared by Soha, Inaaya can be seen imitating her father's pout. Inaaya in her cute pigtails is stealing hearts on the Internet. Going by the picture, it seems like Kunal interrupted her during a colouring session. "Mirror image, Kunal Kemmu #poutpractice," Soha captioned the photo.

Check out the latest post shared by Soha Ali Khan:

The picture stole the show on the Internet with fans going crazy over Inaaya's cuteness. "So very cute and adorable," wrote one user while other commented: "By far the cutest picture on the Internet."

Like we said above, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu have been adding photos from their vacation to their respective Instagram diaries. In one of her previous posts, Soha shared a picture of Inaaya chilling like a villain on weekend.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, also check out other pictures shared by Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu from their London holiday:

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu got married in the year 2015 after dating for a few years. The couple welcomed Inaaya Naumi in September 2017. Soha and Kunal have co-starred in films such as 99 and Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge. Kunal also did a cameo in Soha Ali Khan's Mr Joe B. Carvalho.

On the work front, Kunal Kemmu was last seen in Kalank, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Madhuri Dixit. His lined-up films are Loot-Case, Go Goa Gone 2 and Malang.

