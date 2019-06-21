International Yoga Day 2019: Soha Ali Khan's Tiny Daughter Inaaya Wins Pic Of The Day

Inaaya practising yoga with her grandmother. (Image courtesy: khemster2)

Highlights Inaaya is the daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu Inaaya tried to keep up with her grandmother Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar also posted on International Yoga Day

On International Yoga Day, actor Kunal Kemmu shared a picture of his one-and-a-half-year-old daughter Inaaya Naumi practising yoga with her grandmother Jyoti Kemmu under the 'watchful guidance' of her grandfather Ravi Kemmu. Inaaya, daughter of Soaha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, looked utterly adorable as she gave her best to the head-to-knee forward bend asana trying to catch up with her grandmother. "Learning yoga from her grandmother under the watchful guidance of her grandfather #happyinternationalyogaday," Kunal captioned the post. Kunal's Instafam couldn't stop gushing over the little one practising yoga and posted comments such as "adorable" and "so cute." Many Instagram users posted heart-eyed emoticons in the comments thread.

Take a look at Kunal Kemmu's post on International Yoga Day:

Kunal Kemmu was last seen in Karan Johar's poorly-received Kalank and his upcoming films are Lootcase and Malang.

Meanwhile, several Bollywood celebrities, including Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra have shared posts for International Yoga Day. Shilpa Shetty shared a glimpse of a yoga session she conducted on Friday morning for the for the officials of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and National Cadet Corps or NCC cadets.

Akshay Kumar shared a picture of his 75-year-old mother Aruna Bhatia practising yoga, which the actor said helped her post her knee surgery. "Sharing something I'm extremely proud of... post her knee surgery at the age of 75, my mother started doing yoga and now it is part of daily routine, improving one day at a time," he wrote.

Sharing something I'm extremely proud of...post her knee surgery at the age of 75, my mother started doing yoga and now it is part of daily routine, improving one day at a time#NeverTooLate#BreatheInBreatheOut#InternationalDayOfYogapic.twitter.com/QsbYH4Phg0 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 21, 2019

Parineeti Chopra simply declared her love for yoga in this post:

What's your take on the International Yoga Day?