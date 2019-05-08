Seen This Adorable Pic Of 'Posers' Inaaya, Soha Ali Khan And Kunal Kemmu?

Kunal Kemmu with Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya. (Image courtesy: khemster2)

Kunal Kemmu's Instagram post featuring his wife Soha Ali Khan and their one-year-old daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is arguably one of the cutest things on the Internet today. On Wednesday, the Kalyug actor posted a selfie, in which he could be seen posing with the mother-daughter duo and we must tell you that they make a perfect family portrait. However, it wouldn't be wrong to say that the highlight of the post is Inaaya who can be seen smiling with her heart and needless to say, she looks simply adorable. Dressed in an all-pink outfit and with her hair tied in pigtails, Inaaya looks cute as a button in the picture. Kunal captioned the post: "Posers."

Take a look at Kunal Kemmu's post here:

Inaaya frequently makes appearances on her parents' Instagram profiles we simply love it when that happens. A few days ago, Kunal shared a super cute picture of himself along with the little munchkin. The father-daughter duo could be seen seated in a bike. "Soon we shall ride together and soon you shall have your own. Let no one tell you what you can or can't do. Make your own road and make your own journey. #bikerbaby," Kunal captioned the post.

From Holi to Christmas, Inaaya features in all the festive greetings posted by the family on social media. Take a look here:

Soha Ali Khan married Kunal Kemmu in 2015 and the couple welcomed Inaaya in 2017.

On the work front, Soha Ali Khan was last seen in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3. Kunal Kemmu was last seen in Abhishek Varman's Kalank and he currently stars in the web-series Abhay.

