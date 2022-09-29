Inside Soha Ali Khan And Kunal Kemmu's Daughter Inaaya's Birthday Celebrations

Soha Ali Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: sakpataudi)

It is Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's 5th birthday, and the actress offered a glimpse of the celebrations. In the first image, Inaaya can be seen cutting the birthday cakes while Kunal helps her in cutting the cake, Soha looks at her adorably. Inaaya looks pretty in a pink sequin frock, with a matching flower headband. In the next image, Soha and Kunal are sporting white T-shirts with "Little Mr. Kind" and "Little Miss Set In Her Ways" written on them.

Sharing the post, Soha Ali Khan wrote, "And just like that... 5! 5 years of being called mama and papa. 5 years of having your heart walking around outside your body. 5 years of indescribable inexplicable indisputable love. A journey with the love of my life and 5 years with the life of our love," followed by evil eye and heart emoticons. Soon after she shared the post, her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor commented, "Happy birthday beautiful princess I want cake ...," sister Saba Ali Khan commented, "Happy Birthday Innijaan!," Hush Hush co-star Kritika Kamra wrote, "Outfits on point! Hbd Inaaya" and Karisma Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday Inaya"

Here have a look:

Soha Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan also shared the pictures from Inaaya's birthday celebrations. In the first image, she can be seen posing with Soha, while in the second, she gives Inaaya a peck on her cheek. In the caption, she wrote, "LOVE...both! Sister n MY Inni jaan. Always. #happybirthday #innijaan Stay blessed n Happy forever. God bless."

Here have a look:

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu got married in 2015 and welcomed their daughter Inaaya in 2017.