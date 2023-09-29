5 Adorable Times Soha Ali Khan And Daughter Inaaya Were Twinning And Winning Together

Happy Birthday to Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

Soha Ali Khan has many titles under her belt. A phenomenal actress, a beauty enthusiast, a fitness fanatic, and many more, Soha has managed to keep her followers hooked to her Instagram profile for years now. But one thing that we appreciate the most is her twinning style with her daughter Inaaya. The mother-daughter duo have been twinning and winning hearts for their adorable wardrobe choices. Today, as we wish Inaaya a very happy 6th birthday, let's go down memory lane and look at the mother-daughter fashion moments from the past.

Recently for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Soha Ali Khan wore a blush pink kurta set with white chikankari lace work. It was the perfect ethnic look for the festive season. She twinned with Inaaya who wore a similar sleeveless kurta in the same colour palette.

Soha Ali Khan wore a floral peach kurta with shimmery silver motifs which was a perfect call for spring fashion while Inaaya twinned with her mom in a mini size of the same kurta.

Soha Ali Khan took to summer fashion in a strap sunshine yellow summer dress with tropical bird prints in green. The box-pleat midi dress was casually chic and comfortable for the hot summer days. Inaaya's outfit matched her mom's as she looked adorable in the mini version of the dress.

Do you remember Soha and Inaaya twinning in chickaftan tops? The mother-daughter duo chose relaxed fashion as they were twinning in tie-dye kaftans with ruched waistlines and loose sleeves. They even matched their bottoms which were relaxed-fit pajamas.

Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya twinned yet another time in pastel kaftans and took twinning to another level. They wore a pastel coloured kaftan dresses with floral prints all over it, as they played in Inaaya's playroom. Do not miss the tassel detailing on Inaaya's sleeves which looked so adorable.

The duo indeed gives us fashion inspiration when they twin in such gorgeous outfits.

