Soha Ali Khan And Kunal Kemmu's Aww-Dorable Posts On Daughter Inaaya's Birthday

Kunal Kemmu shared this picture. (courtesy: kunalkemmu)

“And just like that…” Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kummu's daughter Inaaya has turned 5. The happy parents have picked the best photos from the family album to wish their little munchkin. The pics of little Inaaya will make you go aww, we bet. Dad Kunal Kemmu posted a throwback photo of himself smiling with all his heart at pint-sized “Inni boo.” He wrote, “Happy birthday, my Inni boo. 5 years have gone by like the 5 bedtime stories we read in 5 minutes. I now understand what parents mean when they say that kids grow up too fast. But I look forward to growing younger with you every day, my Jaan. Love you to the moon and back.” Replying to the post, Saba Pataudi wrote, “Happy 5th Birthday to Our baby girl. Yours, Soha's and definitely, my Jaan.” Soha Ali Khan Hush Hush co-star Kritika Kamra has left some red hearts under the pic. Anushka Sharma, Anil Kapoor, Satyadeep Misra and Amruta Khanvilkar followed suit.







Soha Ali Khan made our day by sharing snippets from Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's birthday celebrations. Inaaya's cute gesture will bring a smile to your face. There's an LED marquee light of number five kept behind her. Sharing the picture, Soha wrote, “And just like that….” Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a photo of her son Taimur with the birthday girl. The duo are looking cute as buttons. “I don't know what you both are praying for… but I pray for your joy and happiness and that you get to eat all the cake you want at whatever time you want today,” wrote the actress.

Kareena Kapoor added, “Ok your mom is reading this and going to kill me. Happy birthday, Princess Innaya…Love you lots.”





Wishing Inaaya Naumi Kemmu a very happy birthday.