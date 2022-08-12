Raksha Bandhan 2022: Inaaya Tied Cousins Taimur And Jeh Rakhis, Mom Soha Tied Saif Ali Khan One

Soha Ali Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: sakpataudi)

Soha Ali Khan has shared glimpses from her Rakhi celebrations. In one word - the pictures are super adorable. The opening frame features Soha sitting next to her brother, actor Saif Ali Khan. The two smile ear-to-ear as pose for the lens. Don't miss the food platter kept in front of them. And, the next slide is all things cute. Oh yes, it features Taimur Ali Khan, Jeh and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. We can see Inaaya applying tikka on Jeh's forehead. We must add that Jeh is looking cute as cupcakes in that pink kurta. The Rakhi album also features an image from Inaaya and Taimur's playtime. Wait, there is more. In the last slide, we see Inaaya tying a rakhi to Taimur. Aww, are you crying?

Soha Ali Khan has shared the album with a simple caption. It read, “Happy Raksha Bandhan, boys and girls.”

Soha Ali Khan has shared another set of photos from the Raksha Bandhan celebration that took place at her home. Here, Inaaya is tying rakhi to those who help her daily with her activities. Along with the set, Soha wrote, “To all those who care for us and protect us - A very happy Raksha Bandhan.” Soha's sister Saba Pataudi wrote, “Love this ritual. Bless my Inni jaan.”

Saba Pataudi has also shared snippets from the Rakhi celebrations. In one of the frames, Soha Ali Khan's husband, actor Kunal Kemmu also makes an appearance. Along with the pictures, Saba wrote, “Happy Raksha Bandhan. To my brother and brother from another mother...Love you, guys.”

Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in Vikram Vedhaalongside Hrithik Roshan. The film is directed by Pushkar and Gayathri. It is a Hindi remake of the Tamil film of the same name, which featured Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan in lead. Saif, apart from this, has Adipursh opposite Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in his kitty.