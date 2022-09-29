Inaaya, 5 Today, Received The Best Wishes From Aunts Kareena Kapoor And Saba Ali Khan

Inaaya with Taimur. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu celebrates her 5th birthday today. On the special occasion, Kareena shared a super cute greeting for her niece. She posted a picture of Inaaya with Taimur on Instagram and she wrote: "Don't know what you both are praying for... But I pray for your joy and happiness and that you get to eat all the cake you want at whatever time you want today...Ok your mom is reading this and going to kill me...Happy birthday Princess Innaya...Love you lots." In the comments section, Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan wrote: "Lol ...Love the munchkins Mahsha'Allah Happy 5th Birthday Inni jaan."

See Kareena Kapoor's post here:

Inaaya's mother Soha Ali Khan shared this picture from the festivities and she wrote: "And just like that."

Screenshot of Soha Ali Khan's Instagram story.

Soha Ali Khan's sister Saba shared a super cute post for the birthday girl. She wrote: "Inni jaan. One ..to four, and now Mahsha'Allah you're all of 5! How quickly these years have gone by... Happy 5th Birthday my Iinni jaan. Aani loves you to the moon and back. Stay safe and blessed always."

Soha Ali Khan is the daughter of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and the late Nawab of Pataudi, Mansoor Ali Khan, one of India's most legendary cricketers. Soha is best known for featuring in films such as Rang De Basanti, Mumbai Meri Jaan, Dil Maange More, Khoya Khoya Chand, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, and Ghayal: Once Again, among others.

Kunal Kemmu married Soha Ali Khan in 2015 and the couple are parents to a daughter named Inaaya. Kunal Kemmu, in the recent years, featured in Malang, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur and Lootcase. He also featured in the web-series Abhay .