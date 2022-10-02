Soha Ali Khan Offers A Glimpse Of Daughter Inaaya's Birthday Celebrations

Soha Ali Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: sakpataudi)

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu hosted their daughter Inaaya's birthday party in Mumbai. The party was attended by Soha's sister Saba Ali Khan and their industry friends, including Shahid Kapoor and his wife, Mira Rajput. Recently, Soha offered a glimpse of the celebrations by sharing pictures on her Instagram handle. In the images, Inaaya looks pretty in a blue frock with a matching headband. In the first image, Kunal can be seen feeding his daughter the birthday cake, which is decorated with butterflies. Sharing the post, Soha captioned it as "Mariposa," which means butterfly.

Soon after she shared the post, Saba Ali Khan commented, "Inni Jaan ..love U!" followed by a heart emoticon.

Here have a look:

Here have a look at more pictures:

Saba Ali Khan also shared a few pictures from Inaaya's birthday celebrations, in which we can see Inaaya feeding a piece of cake to her mom Soha Ali Khan. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Innipoo....5th Birthday!Happy Birthday My Jaan May you shine bright , stay warm and kind and loved , forever. We know who got the first bite of cake! Mama jaan!"

Here have a look:

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu celebrated her 5th birthday on September 29. The couple hosted a birthday party at their home, attended by Saba Ali Khan. Sharing the pictures from the celebrations, "And just like that... 5! 5 years of being called mama and papa. 5 years of having your heart walking around outside your body. 5 years of indescribable inexplicable indisputable love. A journey with the love of my life and 5 years with the life of our love" Soon after she shared the post, Kareena Kapoor commented, "Happy birthday beautiful princess. I want cake ..."

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, Soha Ali Khan was recently seen in Hush Hush.