Dussehra 2023: Glimpses From Inaaya's Celebrations At Home, Shared By Mom Soha Ali Khan

Soha and Inaaya in a still from the video. (courtesy: sakpataudi)

Actor Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya celebrated Dussehra at home on Tuesday. On her Instagram profile, Soha shared a video that features her along with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. In the video, little Inaaya is seen throwing an arrow at a handmade cutout of Raavana. Inaaya and mom Soha are seen twinning in festive pink outfits in the clip. Sharing the video on social media, Soha Ali Khan wrote, "You're never too small to join the battle of good vs evil #happydussehra." In the comments section of the post, Soha's sister Saba Ali Khan wrote, "Pretty girls."

Check out Soha Ali Khan's post here:

On Navami, Soha Ali Khan had shared this video and she wrote, "Celebrating our little Naumi on Navmi. May you enjoy all nine forms of this festival's blessings - Fame, Name, Wealth, Prosperity, Happiness, Education, Health, Power, and Commitment."

See the photos posted by Soha Ali Khan on Navami:

Sharing more photos from yesterday's festivities, Soha Ali Khan wrote, "Shubho Nabomi #mahanavami #durgapuja #navratri." ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

Soha Ali Khan is the daughter of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and the late Indian cricket legend Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. She has been married to actor Kunal Kemmu since 2015. They have a daughter named Inaaya Naumi.

Soha Ali Khan is best known for her works in films like Dil Maange More, Shaadi No. 1, Khoya Khoya Chand, Tum Mile, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, Mumbai Meri Jaan, and Rang De Basanti among others. She was last seen in Hush Hush, a web series by Amazon Prime Video.