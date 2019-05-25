Soha Ali Khan And Kunal Kemmu's Daughter Inaaya Had The 'Bestest' Birthday Gift For Her Dad

Kunal kemmu shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Inaaya looked rather pleased with herself Kunal shared a glimpse of Inaaya's performance on social media Saif and Kareena hosted a birthday for Kunal Kemmu

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya Naumi had a special birthday wish for her father, a glimpse of which the Go Goa Gone shared on Instagram on Saturday. "The best best bestest birthday gift ever," Kunal Kemmu wrote. He shared a video of Inaaya singing "Happy Birthday" while she played her toy musical instrument. Inaaya looked rather pleased with herself. Dia Mirza, Sophie Choudry and Karisma Kapoor posed adorable comments on the post. Meanwhile, a birthday party was hosted for Kunal by his brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor at their Mumbai apartment but more about that later.

Check out Inaaya's special birthday wish for Kunal Kemmu here:

Meanwhile, Kareena and Saif hosted a party for Kunal Kemmu on the eve of his birthday and invited their friends Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi too. Kareena's uncle Kunal Kapoor attended with his son Zahan. Kunal, Neha and Soha shared pictures from the party on social media:

Soha and Kunal got married in 2015 after dating for a few years and they welcomed Inaaya Naumi two years later in September 2017. Soha and Kunal have co-starred in films such as 99 and Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge. He also has a cameo in Soha Ali Khan's Mr Joe B. Carvalho, in which she starred opposite Arshad Warsi.

Kunal Kemmu, 36 today, was last seen in Kalank, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Madhuri Dixit. His upcoming films are Loot-Case, Go Goa Gone 2 and Malang. He was also seen in ZEE's web-series Abhay.