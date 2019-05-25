Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Party With Karisma, Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan Host Neha-Angad And Soha-Kunal

Karisma Kapoor shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Karisma captioned the picture "Cousins" along with a heart emoticon Armaan Jain attended the get-together with his rumoured girlfriend Anissa Kareena and Saif hosted a party at their home in Bandra

Karisma Kapoor started her weekend with a cousins-only party in Mumbai, which included Ranbir Kapoor and his rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt. Karisma shared a group picture which also included Armaan Jain and Adar Jain (sons of Karisma's aunt Rima Jain) and Anissa Malhotra, who is reportedly dating Armaan. Karisma captioned the picture "Cousins" along with a heart emoticon and tagged the group. She also listed the missing members - Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her husband Bharat and Nitasha and Nikhil Nanda (children of Ritu Nanda).

Kareena and Saif skipped the get-together as they were hosting family and friends at their home in Bandra on the same night but more on that later. Check out Karisma Kapoor's post here:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are looking forward to the release of Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, slated for 2020. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is currently filming Sadak 2 with her director father Mahesh Bhatt. The film, which also stars Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt, went on floors last week.

The Kapoors were divided on Saturday eve as Kareena and Saif hosted a party at their home in Mumbai too. Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan attended the do with her actor husband Kunal Kemmu while Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi also dropped in. Kareena's uncle Kunal Kapoor was also there with his son Zahan.

Here are pictures from Kareena and Saif's house party:

Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in Sacred Games season 2 while Kareena Kapoor is filming Good News.