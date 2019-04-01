Video Of Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Adorably Uncoordinated Kiss At Award Show Goes Viral

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at Zee Cine Awards. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Alia Bhatt won Best Actress (Viewer's Choice) award for Raazi Ranbir Kapoor won Best Actor for his role in Sanju Alia and Ranbir are co-starring in Brahmastra

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who are reportedly dating, found a spot on the list of trends after a video of their adorably uncoordinated kiss during the Zee Cine Awards went viral. Several fan clubs got hold of the video snippet, in which Ranbir kissed Alia after she was named Best Actress (Viewer's Choice) for her role in Raazi. Ranbir Kapoor, who was named Best Actor for his role in Sanju at the same award show, was seated next to Alia and he smiled as the venue erupted in applause for Alia Bhatt. The video, which has been shared by several fan clubs, spread on the Internet like wildfire.

Take a look:

Apart from this, a video of a teary-eyed Alia Bhatt during Ranbir Kapoor's acceptance speech is also viral. In his speech, Ranbir talked about his parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's support. When Ranbir talked about Rishi Kapoor, who is being treated for an undisclosed ailment abroad, Alia was unable to hold back her tears. Watch the video here:

1/2 Ranbir Kapoor's Speech - I would like to dedicate this award to 2 very special people in my life, starting with my father he's going through a rough patch in life & I've often heard when you come across some crossroads in life you can really tell who u are as a person... pic.twitter.com/KxUy0Fvnof — RANBIR KAPOOR KINGDOM (@RanbirKingdom) March 31, 2019

This award season, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have trended several times for their PDA and heartfelt speeches for each other. Earlier, during her acceptance speech at the Filmfare Awards, Alia Bhatt pointed towards Ranbir Kapoor (in the audience) and had said: "Tonight is all about love, there, my special one, I love you, Ranbir."

Alia Bhatt- I love you (from stage) after winning award, while Ranbir Kapoor is all smiles#FilmfareAwards2019pic.twitter.com/UPHZFzvV5L — RanbirKapoorUniverse (@RanbirKUniverse) March 23, 2019

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have reportedly been dating for quite some time now. Alia Bhatt accompanied Ranbir Kapoor to the US several times to catch up with Rishi Kapoor. She also spent the New Year's with the Kapoors in the US.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are co-starring in upcoming film Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar.

