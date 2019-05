Kareena Kapoor: Can't Compare Good News To Salman Khan's Dabangg 3

Kareena Kapoor photographed at an event in Mumbai.

Highlights Kareena Kapoor says Good News and Dabangg 3 are very different films Good News also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani Kareena says Good News will be a "fun ride"

Actress Kareena Kapoor, who next will be seen in Good News, has said that audience can expect a fun ride from her upcoming romantic-comedy film as it features actors such as Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani apart from her. Kareena Kapoor Khan was interacting with the media at the third edition of Radio4Child Award 2019, as a celebrity advocate of UNICEF (The United Nations Children's Fund) on Friday in Mumbai.

Talking about her upcoming project, Kareena said, "Good News is releasing in December. I think it's very good film and cast of the film is also very exciting because apart from me, there is Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani in the film. I feel there are four amazing actors so, audience can expect a fun ride for sure."

When asked Kareena whether Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 which is releasing on December 20 can obstruct box-office collection of Good News which is releasing on December 27 at the end of this year, she said, "I think our film (Good News) is releasing one week after release of Dabangg 3 and also, you can't make comparison between Dabangg 3 and Good News because both are very different kind of films. I feel our film's audience is very different from audience of Dabangg 3."

Good News is directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Dharma Production.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.