Cuteness Alert: Taimur And Inaaya's London Reunion Pic Is Here To Make Your Weekend Better

Taimur and Inaaya in London (courtesy sakpataudi)

Highlights Kunal Kemmu Instagrammed a pic of Inaaya and Taimur So did Soha Ali Khan and captioned it: "Reunited" Kunal and Soha recently joined Kareena in London

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan recently joined the Kapoors in London and Instagrammed adorable photos of Taimur and Inaaya, which have the superpower to cheer you up instantly. Inaaya, who must have missed Taimur back home in Mumbai, greeted him with a cute little hug after their runion of sorts and the priceless moment was captured by Soha. "Reunited," she captioned the click. Meanwhile, "Tim and Inni," Kunal Kemmu captioned the photo on his feed, which is a cuteness overloaded click of the pint-sized cousins, to which the Internet had only one reaction: "aww." Taimur Ali Khan was born to Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in December 2016 while Soha and Kunal welcomed Inaaya in September 2017. Taimur and Inaaya, who are nine months apart, are often spotted going on playdates together when in Mumbai.

But first, take a look at Taimur and Inaaya's playdate in London:

Earlier on Thursday, Karisma Kapoor gave us a tiny glimpse of the Kapoors fam-jamming in London and well, what can we say - they are a stylish lot indeed. Karisma Kapoor's photo, which is captioned with hashtags "fam-jam and London diaries." In the photo Karisma poses with her son Kiaan while her daughter Samara joins Babita in the frame. Kareena finds a spot at the centre but its Taimur on a pram who is the cutest. Take a look.

However, we missed Taimur in another Kapoor-fam photo from London, also featuring Randhir Kapoor. Kareena, Karisma and Samara can be seen twinning in the kala chashma trend.

When in London, Kareena and Karisma also spent some quality time with their BFF Amrita Arora. Here's how a girls night out looks like, starring the Kapoor sisters.

Kareena Kapoor's London calling is not just for a vacation but also for work. She has been busy shooting Angrezi Medium in London, which is Irrfan Khan's comeback movie.

