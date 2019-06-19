Viral: Little Sara Ali Khan Playing On Dad Saif's Set Reminds Fans Of Taimur And Inaaya

Sara Ali Khan shared this picture on social media. (Image courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan found a spot on Wednesday's list of trends, after the Internet chanced upon a really adorable throwback video of her from her childhood, shared by a fanpage, and we bet you can't stop smiling after seeing that video. Sara in her cute ponytails and pink frock is something that cannot be missed. In the video, baby Sara can be seen playing with father Saif Ali Khan on the sets of one of his films and her smile in that clip is definitely priceless. Also, it's not only us who think Sara in her childhood looked very similar to Taimur (Saif and Kareena Kapoor's son), and Inaaya Kemmu (Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter) as the actress' fans filled up the post shared by a fanpage dedicated to Sara with comments such as "Exactly like Soha's daughter Inaaya," and "She looks like Taimur." Sara was born to Saif and his first wife Amrita Singh and they are also parents to a son named Ibrahim.

The short clip has already received over four lakh views in such a short span and is being widely shared by other fan clubs also.

Reacting to the video, Sara's Instafam flooded the post with "cute" and "adorable" comments. One user wrote: "She is the cutest," while other wrote: "Doesn't she look like Soha's daughter Inaaya?" Also, there was a comment which read: "Taimur childhood was full xerox copy of Sara."

A few days earlier on Father's Day, Sara shared a bunch of throwback pictures with Saif and the pictures went viral in no time, courtesy- the father and daughter's super-cute expressions. Sharing the photos, she wrote: "Happy Father's Day Abba. Thank you for always being here for me, for being my partner on nerdy holidays, for teaching me how to read, for showing me my first rain and snow, for teaching me how to eat spaghetti and all the while remaining patient, loving and compassionate! #likefatherlikedaughter #daddysgirl #mymainman #handsomestman #partnerincrime."

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is currently shooting for the yet untitled sequel of Love Aaj Kal, also starring Kartik Aaryan. She will also reportedly share screen space with Varun Dhawan in the remake of the 1995 hit Coolie No 1.