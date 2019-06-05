Eid Mubarak, From Sara Ali Khan And Mom Amrita Singh

Sara Ali Khan Instagrammed this photo (courtesy saraalikhan95)

Actress Sara Ali Khan went on a date on the eve of Eid and guess who was her plus one? Arre no gossip-shossip here, the Simmba actress celebrated with her mom Amrita Singh and treated her Instafam with a delightful photo from. She wished her fans and followers on the occasion with her caption: "Eid Mubarak." Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's Eid-special post will instantly lit up your day just like they are lighting up Instagram with their smiles. It's true that Amrita Singh makes only rare appearances on Sara Ali Khan's Instagram and hence, it's no surprise that the Eid post garnered over 5 lakh 'likes' within just an hour of photo being posted.

Sara Ali Khan's photo with Amrita Singh is yet another entry that proves the 23-year-old actress looks just like her mother.

Amrita Singh made a throwback appearance on Sara's Instagram in a Mother's Day special post: "Thank you for constantly being my strength, motivation and inspiration, Ma. I hope I can be 10% of the woman you are," wrote Sara.

Here's when Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh were chilling in Masai Mara National Reserve.

Sara was born to Saif Ali Khan and his first wife Amrita Singh - they are also parents to a son named Ibrahim. Sara and Ibrahim also often hang out with Kareena Kapoor and little Taimur. Sara made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath and was next seen in Simmba. She's currently shooting for the yet untitled sequel of Love Aaj Kal, also starring Kartik Aaryan.

