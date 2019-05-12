Mother's Day 2019: Sara Ali Khan Hopes To Be At Least '10%' Like Mom Amrita Singh

Mother's Day 2019: Sara Ali Khan with Amrita Singh (courtesy saraalikhan95)

Highlights Sara Ali Khan made a Mother's Day special post "Thank you for constantly being my strength, Ma," said Sara Sara is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and his first wife Amrita Singh

It's Mother's day today and social media is filled with Mother's Day posts by celebrities. Sara Ali Khan too has not missed the chance of sharing a few generous words for her mother Amrita Singh on her Instagram. She expressed in the post that she "hopes" to be like her mother. She shared a monochromic portrait photo of Amrita Singh and captioned it saying, "Happy Mother's Day to my Mommy. Thank you for constantly being my strength, motivation and inspiration, Ma. I hope I can be 10% of the woman you are." She used some interesting hashtags, with which she further described her mother as: "#travelbuddy", "#soulsister", "#gratitude", "#strongestwoman", "#bosslady", "#gotitfrommymama", "#number1", "#mywholeworld". Sara is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and his first wife Amrita Singh.

Amrita Singh makes rare but special appearances on daughter Sara Ali Khan's Instagram posts and stories. Sara, who lives with her mom, posted this Diwali photo last year and also Lohri celebrations photo on her Instagram story in January.

Apart from her work pictures, Sara Ali Khan often shares family pictures featuring her brothers Taimur Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Earlier on Easter, Sara Ali Khan had shared the photo of both her brothers and called them her "Easter bunnies". Also, on World Siblings Day, she shared some adorable childhood pictures of herself and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Sara Ali Khan stepped in to the film industry only last year - she made her debut with Kedarnath, which features Sushant Singh Rajput and was directed by Abhishek Kapoor. Right after this film, she also worked in director Rohit Shetty's film Simmba. On the work front, she is working with director Imtiaz Ali in theLove Aaj Kal sequel, which is yet to be titled. She is featuring opposite Kartik Aaryan in the film and it will release in the year 2020.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.