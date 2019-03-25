A Glimpse Of Sara Ali Khan And Kartik Aaryan's Love Aaj Kal In These Pics

Kartik and Sara celebrating their recent wins! (courtesy kartikaaryan)

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have been preoccupied with Imtiaz Ali's new film, which is said to be the sequel to Love Aaj Kal, in the National Capital but now, it's a schedule wrap. The curtains were drawn on the Delhi schedule on a celebratory note for both Sara and Kartik and the film's team organised for a close-knit party to celebrate Kartik's win at the Zee Cine Awards and Sara's first Filmfare Award. Kartik Aaryan shared photos from the party and wrote: "Celebrating Sara's Filmfare Award. And my win at the Zee Cine Awards. Thank you, Imtiaz Ali sir and Window Seat Films for making our win more special by this surprise celebration. Such a sweet and thoughtful gesture."

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan also Instagrammed a goofy video, also featuring Kartik, and wrote: "And that's a schedule wrap for me in Delhi."

Sara Ali Khan won the Best Debut Actress Filmfare Award for her performance in Kedarnath. This is how she celebrated her win on Instagram: "Thank you, Filmfare for giving me this honour- being able to kiss the black lady is truly surreal. Team Kedarnath this one is for each and every one of you. Thank you for making my dream come true. Jai Bholenath!"

Kartik Aaryan has won Best Actor In A Comic Role for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety at the Zee Cine Awards!

After months of speculation, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan finally confirmed they have been cast together by Imtiaz Ali in a film on the eve of Holi. "Honored to embark on a journey with Imtiaz Ali's next, the yet untitled film with Sara Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda," Kartik had Instagrammed and added: "Aur ji haan, issi film ki shooting chalu hai."

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have been featuring in trends ever since Sara confessed on Koffee With Karan that she would love to date him and he responded saying that he wouldn't mind going out on a coffee date with Sara. Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are first-name buddies in Bollywood now and their yet untitled film is scheduled to hit screens on February 14 next year.

