'Was That Really Sara Ali Khan And Me?': Kartik Aaryan On Leaked Kiss Video

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan on the sets of Love Aaj Kal 2. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Sara and Kartik are directed by Imtiaz Ali in the film Love Aaj Kal 2 went on floors recently Sara was last seen in Simmba and Kartik in Luka Chuppi

Days after Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan started filming Love Aaj Kal 2, a video allegedly featuring the actors kissing during a scene went viral on the Internet. Speaking to BollywoodLife about the viral video, Kartik said: "I'm doing Imtiaz sir's next and the producers Window Seat films will be able to elaborate about it! And talking about that video... was that really Sara and me?" Kartik and Sara's casting in Imtiaz Ali's sequel to 2009 film Love Aaj Kal was confirmed a few weeks ago after they trended for days. Sara Ali Khan first talked about wanting to date Kartik Aaryan on Koffee With Karan 6, after which they frequently featured on the list of trends.

Last week, pictures from the sets of Love Aaj Kal 2, featuring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan circulated on social media. Here are photos from the sets of Love Aaj Kal 2:

Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, debuted in Bollywood opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Kapoor-directed Kedarnath in December 2018. Two weeks after Kadarnath, Sara's second film Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Rohit Shetty, opened in theatres. Now, Love Aaj Kal 2 is Sara's third film.

Kartik Aaryan, star of the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, was last seen in Luka Chuppi, which performed quite well at the box office. Speaking of working with Imtiaz Ali, Kartik had told news agency IANS: "He (Imtiaz Ali) is one of my favourite filmmakers and I have always wanted to work with him. I am glad it's finally happening."

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.