Trending: Months Of Sara Ali Khan And Kartik Aaryan Buzz Finally Result In Film

Sara Ali Khan watched Kartik Aaryan's Luka Chuppi recently (Courtesy: sara, kartik)

Highlights Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are doing a movie together They are pairing up for Imtiaz Ali's next untitled love story The film will also star Randeep Hood

Yes, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are doing a movie together. (You read that right). According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the actors are pairing up for Imtiaz Ali's next untitled love story. The film will also star actor Randeep Hooda, whom Imtiaz Ali directed in Highway. "Kartik, Sara and Randeep Hooda have been doing readings for a while now and the film is ready to go on the floors. Unlike Imtiaz Ali's previous two films - Jab Harry Met Sejal and Tamasha, which were set in foreign locales, this one largely unravels in Punjab and Delhi," source told Mumbai Mirror.

The news comes after it was reported a while ago that Imtiaz Ali will cast Sara and Kartik in a film on the lines of his 2008 hit Love Aaj Kal, which starred Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. Sara is Saif's daughter with first wife Amrita Singh.

Meanwhile, Kartik also confirmed that he has signed up for an Imtiaz Ali film and told Mumbai Mirror, "Yes, I am doing Imtiaz sir's next film. He is one of my favourite filmmakers and I have always wanted to work with him. I am glad it's finally happening."

Meanwhile, Sara and Kartik filled up several gossip columns after her debut appearance on Koffee With Karan 6, in which she said, "I want to date Kartik Aaryan."

Sara debuted in the industry with 2018's Kedarnath and then, she was seen in the blockbuster Simmba. Last night, she cheered for Kartik Aaryan at his film Lukka Chuppi's screening, along with Ananya Panday, who on the Koffee couch recently said that she "wants to date" and later, when the show's host Karan Johar reminded her that Sara had also said she wanted to go out on a date with Kartik, she added, "So, I wanna go on that date when Sara and him are going. That'll be fun."

Ananya is making her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2 and has also signed up for Main Meri Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan.