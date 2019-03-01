Luka Chuppi Screening: Ananya Panday Finally Got Her Dream Date With Kartik Aaryan And Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday watched Luka Chuppi with Kartik Aaryan on Thursday

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 01, 2019 11:05 IST
Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday at the screening of Luka Chuppi


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Luka Chuppi hit screens on Friday
  2. Sara and Ananya enjoyed a special screening of the film
  3. Both Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon came with their families

So, Ananya Panday finally scored a date with Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan! It may not have been a coffee date but the trio surely bonded over a special screening of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's new film Luka Chuppi last night. In Mumbai on Thursday, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday posed together for the paparazzi outside a theatre while Kartik Aaryan was spotted escorting his family to the venue. Sara was chic and smart as usual in a denim jumpsuit and we absolutely loved that embellished square purse. Ananya opted for a casual look in a little black dress. Well, Ananya Panday also brought her plus-one along - her father Chunky Panday - who roped in the girls for some lovely pictures. Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are co-stars of Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Luka Chuppi screening: Sara and Ananya watch the movie together

Luka Chuppi screening: Ananya was so chic in an LBD

Luka Chuppi screening: Loved Sara's look for the night

Luka Chuppi screening: Chunky Panday with Ananya, Sara

Luka Chuppi star Kartik Aaryan adorably posed with his family members.

Luka Chuppi screening: Kartik Aaryan with his family

Kriti Sanon also checked in to the venue with her family and also posed separately with her sister Nupur Sanon. Kriti was darn cute in a printed short dress paired with white shoes.

Luka Chuppi screening: Kriti Sanon with her family

Luka Chuppi screening: Kriti Sanon with her sister

 

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan featured in headlines after the former said she would love to go on a coffee date with the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor. Ranveer Singh was the one to introduce the two for the first time at an event after which, Sara and Kartik became first-name buddies. More recently, Ananya Panday revealed on Karan Johar's show that even she wouldn't mind gate-crashing Kartik and Sara's coffee dates.

Also present at the Luka Chuppi screening were Diana Penty, Ayesha Takia, Nidhhi Aggerwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Aparshakti Khurrana. Filmmaker Aanand L Rai and producer Ramesh Taurani were also spotted. Earlier on Wednesday, Sara and Ananya were also spotted at the screening of Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar's Sonchiriya, which clashes with Luka Chuppi today.

Trending

sara ali khan ananya pandaykartik aaryan

