Here's An Update On Sara Ali Khan And Kartik Aaryan's Untitled Film

Sara Ali Khan with Kartik Aaryan. (Image courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Highlights The film will release on Valentine's Day next year The film will be directed by Imtiaz Ali The film will also feature Randeep Hooda

Kartik Aaryan shared an update on his forthcoming film, co-starring Sara Ali Khan and we can't keep calm. On Wednesday, Kartik gave his fans a sneak peek of his and Sara's look from the film on social media and it had us hooked immediately. In the picture, Sara can be seen resting her head on Kartik's shoulder. The 28-year-old actor announced his association with the project and he wrote: "Honored to embark on a journey with Imtiaz Ali's next, the yet untitled film with Sara Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda." In his post, Kartik also revealed the film will be releasing on Valentine's Day next year (February 14, 2020). The actor added a dash of humour to the post and wrote: "Aur ji haan, issi film ki shooting chalu hai." Kartik's post went insanely viral within minutes.

Without much ado, check out the first look of the film here:

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan trended a great deal after behind-the-scene pictures from the film's shooting started doing rounds on social media. Pictures and videos of Sara and Kartik from the sets of the film were curated by several fan clubs. ICYMI, these are the posts we are talking about:

Kartik and Sara trended every now and then eversince Sara Ali Khan spoke about wanting to date the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor during her debut appearance on Karan Johar's popular talk show, Koffee With Karan 6.

The Imtiaz Ali-directed film will be Sara's third Bollywood project. Sara, daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, stepped into the film industry with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, in which she co-starred with Sushant Singh Rajput. Sara's second release was Rohit Shetty's Simmba, alongside Ranveer Singh.

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Laxman Utekar's Luka Chuppi, co-starring Kriti Sanon. Kartik is best-known for his performances in films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series.

