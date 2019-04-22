Eggcellent Easter: Sara Ali Khan's 'Bunnies' Taimur And Ibrahim Are Cuter Than You Can Imagine

Sara Ali Khan Instagrammed this photo (courtesy saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan had an eggcellent Easter Sunday, courtesy her brothers Taimur and Ibrahim. The Simmba actress was kind enough to share a glimpse of the Easter festivities on her Instagram. Though we did not spot her in the Easter post, Taimur and Ibrahim sure made it special. "My Easter bunnies," Sara captioned a photo of Taimur and Ibrahim posing together and added the hashtags: "Munchkins, brothers in arms and double trouble." To be honest, this adorable duo of Ibrahim and Taimur seem nothing like any sort of trouble and will win you over by their cuteness but big sister Sara sure knows better.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan's 'Easter bunnies' here:

On Koffee With Karan, Sara said Taimur, who is just two, is the centre of attention even in a room full of celebrities. He also often steals the show on Sara's Instagram. But earlier this month, Sara was sort of trolled for her World Sibling Day post when netizens asked her: "What about Taimur?" Sara had posted this throwback photo of herself and Ibrahim.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim are Saif Ali Khan's children with his first wife Amrita Singh. Saif married Kareena Kapoor in 2012 and Taimur was born in 2016. Taimur and Ibrahim had also helped Sara wish everyone a merry Christmas last year:

Meanwhile, the little nawab was spotted on a family tour of the Kapoors on Babita's birthday:

Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath and then starred in Simmba. She is currently filming Love Aaj Kal 2 with Kartik Aaryan.

