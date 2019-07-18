Kareena, Karisma And Nearly Full House In This Kapoor Pic. Don't Miss Taimur's Chill

Karisma Kapoor Instagrammed this image. (Image courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

Highlights A family picture of the Kapoor surfaced on the Internet recently The picture has been shared by Karisma Kapoor The Kapoor sisters are currently vacationing in London

Our Thursday couldn't get any better as we chanced upon a really adorable family picture of one of the most loved families of Bollywood. Yes, you're right, the Kapoors. From Kareena Kapoor to Taimur Ali Khan, the picture features almost all members of the family in a single frame. The photo that we are talking about was shared by Karisma Kapoor on Thursday. The Kapoor sisters are enjoying a relaxing getaway with their families in London. The recent "fam-jam" picture features Karisma, her children Samaira and Kiaan, sister Kareena Kapoor, nephew Taimur and mother Babita Kapoor. While all the other members are happily posing for the camera, it seems like something else caught the attention of Taimur, who be seen looking at a different direction.

In the picture, Kareena can be seen dressed in a white t-shirt and off-white trousers, which she paired with white canvas shoes. On the other hand, Karisma can be seen sporting a black t-shirt and denim trousers. Babita, Samaira, Kiaan and Taimur went for casual outfits.

Later in the day, Karisma shared a video, which also featured Kareena and the actress' pout in the clip is winning hearts on the Internet but more on that later. First, take a look at the "fam-jam" picture of the Kapoors.

Karisma also shared a boomerang video, which only features the sistes. "And while she pouts, I pose. #sistersarethebest," Karisma captioned the clip.

A few days ago, Amrita Arora, who shares a great bond with Kareena and Karisma, also visited the duo in London. A photo from their night out was shared by Karisma Kapoor.

Previously, a photo shared by Karisma Kapoor also featured her father Randhir Kapoor and mother Babita and going by the post, it looks like the sisters are having a family vacation in London.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor is busy with the schedule of Angrezi Medium, in which she co-stars with Irrfan Khan and plays a cop. She also has several movies line-up such as Good News, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.