'Irrfan Khan, You Are Incredible,' Writes Angrezi Medium Director After Film's Wrap

Irrfan Khan with Homi Adajania. (Image courtesy: homster)

After the wrap of Angrezi Medium, film's director Homi Adajania posted an emotional note on his Instagram profile on Friday. The filmmaker posted a photograph of himself along with the film's lead actor Irrfan Khan and let his heart out in the extensive note. Homi's post was replete with humour albeit equally emotional. In his post, he referred to Irrfan as an "incredible actor" and added, "Irrfan Khan, you are incredible ... and you're a decent actor as well. I love you more than I know how to say. Thank you to my crew and cast for not letting the odds stack up against us. I truly believe that our collective positivity and celebration of life allowed us this."

Homi described his experience of working on the film as "emotional roller coaster" and added, "I wanted to do this film knowing it would be against the odds. I wanted to do it for all the wrong reasons to make a film but they just seemed so right and still do. It's been an emotional roller coaster more than anything else and I know how hard it's been for everyone."

The Finding Fanny director signed off the note,saying: "Regardless of this film's fate, it's shown me a lighter way of being and I'll always cherish this. It's a wrap. If life gives you lemons, grab some tequila."

Read Homi Adajania's post here:

Besides Irrfan Khan, Angrezi Medium also stars Kareena Kapoor and Radhika Madan. Angrezi Medium is the second installment of the 2017 film Hindi Medium, which featured Irrfan and Saba Qamar in the lead roles.

Angrezi Medium will be Irrfan Khan's first film after being diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour. He was last seen in the 2018 film Karwaan, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar.

