Sara Ali Khan's ROFL Beard Edit - We Have Officially Seen Everything

Sara Ali Khan shared this image. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan's Instagram timeline embodies all that she is – glamorous, witty and humorous. The actress often shares images and videos of her professional and personal milestones on the photo-sharing app, much to the delight of her fans. Most of her posts come with a funny twist and her latest Instagram upload is no different. In it, the actress is seen in the pool wearing a bikini. So, what's the twist here? Well, Sara's stunning face has been edited to feature a beard. Along with the hilarious image, the star also revealed the person behind the photo – director Homi Adajania, who is also tagged in the note.

Shared on the occasion of the director's birthday on Tuesday, the note reads: “Spot the photographer. Thank you for always bringing out the feminine beautiful side in me Homi Adajania. Happy birthday again.” Sara Ali Khan plays the lead in Homi Adajania's upcoming project Murder Mubarak.

See the post here:

Screenshot of Sara Ali Khan's Instagram story.

Over the last few days, Sara Ali Khan has been treating fans to several beautiful Instagram posts. A case in point is an image she shared with her grandmother, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore. For the caption, Sara Ali Khan relied (once again) on her poetry skills and said: "Mere sapno ki rani is my most stunning Granny.” The caption refers to one of Sharmila Tagore's most iconic songs Mere Sapno Ki Rani from the 1969 film Aradhana that featured her opposite Rajesh Khanna.

Last week, Sara Ali Khan shared a delightful video chronicling her 24-hour whirlwind tour of Doha. The video showcases various amusing moments, such as the actress getting her hair washed, riding a luxurious car, indulging in a lavish dinner, and finally, striking some stunning poses alongside fellow actress Ananya Panday. Adding to the entertainment quotient are Sara's witty banter and her impressive poetry skills. Titled "24 hours in Doha," this video is a must-watch for everyone who wants to experience pure fun. Sara even ends the video with another of her poems: “I look messy, as if I don't care. But that's just the bond that Sanky and I share. Thank you for making me resemble a billi at the international airport of New Delhi."

Watch the video below:

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Atrangi Re! The actress will soon make her OTT debut with Ae Watan Mere Watan on Amazon Prime Video.