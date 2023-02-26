Sara Ali Khan Is Enjoying Her Weekend By Soaking In The Sun With A Friend. See Post

Still from a video shared by Sara Ali Khan. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan is here to light up your weekends. The actress, who is known for blessing our Instagram feeds with her happy holiday pictures, is back at it again. On Sunday afternoon, the Simmba actress put up a story on her Instagram feed where we see her and her friend Sanky having a gala time inside the pool. Sara, dressed in a blue swimwear, looks adorable but it is her poetry which makes the post even more endearing. Posting a gif of the duo, basking in the sun, Sara Ali Khan wrote, "Sara and Sanky soaking the sun, Sara and Sanky having some fun." Take a look at the story here:

Earlier in the week, the actress had posted a fun-filled video describing her 24 hours in Doha. In the video posted by the Atrangi Re actress, we see her getting a head wash, riding a fancy car, eating on a date, and last but not least posing for some lovely pictures with Ananya Panday. The cherry on the cake is however Sara's humour and her poetry skills which leaves the fans asking for more. Captioned as "24 hours in Doha", the video promises too much fun and cannot be missed at any cost. We also have the actress signing off with poetry which goes like this, "Messy hain, looks like I don't care. I guess that is bond that Sanky and I share. Thank you for making me look like this at the international airport of Nai Dilli, I look like a billi ( It is messy, looks like I don't care. I guess that is the bond that Sanky and I share. Thank you for making me look like this at the international airport of New Delhi, I look like a cat)". Take a look at the video here:

Before this, Sara Ali Khan was in Australia. From visiting the Melbourne zoo to posing outside the iconic Sydney Opera House, Sara's Oz diaries screamed travel goals from miles away. Along with a set of pictures wearing her statement white salwar kameez, Sara wrote, “The horizon changes but the Sun doesn't.”

Earlier this month, Sara Ali Khan celebrated her mother, veteran actress Amrita Singh's birthday in Rajasthan. She also wrote a sweet birthday message for her mother. It read, “Happiest Birthday to my whole world. Thank you for always being my rock (sometimes by cushion), my moral compass, my mirror (pun intended), and my aspiration.”

Sara Ali Khan has several projects lined up. She will make her OTT debut with Ae Watan Mere Watan. The film will be released on Amazon Prime Video. Sara will share the screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur in Metro…In Dino.