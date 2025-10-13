Diwali Holidays 2025: Rajasthan Schools Closed Starting Today, UP, Bihar To Begin Break From October 20

Diwali School Holidays 2025: The Diwali season brings happiness in the form of lights, sweets, and celebrations. Several states have announced festive breaks for schools around this time. In Rajasthan, the school holidays, originally planned from October 16 to October 27, were re-scheduled to begin from today, October 13, 2025. Along with Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have also declared multi-day Diwali holidays for students.

Schools in Rajasthan to Remain Closed

Director of Secondary Education, Sitaram Jat, issued a revised order confirming that although the holidays now start earlier, their total duration remains the same. Students will enjoy 12 days off, with October 12 being a Sunday.

Bihar Schools Closed for Diwali and Chhath Puja

In Bihar, schools will remain shut from October 20 to October 29, 2025, as per the official holiday calendar. These holidays cover both Diwali and Chhath Puja festivities.

Uttar Pradesh Schools to Stay Shut

According to the Uttar Pradesh holiday list, October 20, 22, and 23 have been declared as festive holidays for Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj respectively. Since October 19 is a Sunday, students will enjoy a four-day Diwali break.

Karnataka School Holidays

In Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had earlier announced holidays from October 8 to October 18 for government and aided schools to facilitate the completion of the state's 'caste survey'.

Every year, students eagerly await Diwali holidays - a time to celebrate, travel, and enjoy family gatherings. Between the glow of diyas and the joy of sweets, these holidays are always special. The revised schedules this year give students even more time to enjoy the festivities.

When is Diwali in 2025?

Diwali in 2025 will be celebrated on Monday, October 20. The Kartik Amavasya tithi begins in the afternoon of October 20 and ends in the evening of October 21. The auspicious time for Lakshmi Puja falls during the evening Pradosh period, making October 20 the main day for Diwali celebrations.