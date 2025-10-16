Parikshit Sahni Recalls Sanjeev Kumar's Untimely Death Due To "Bad Habits": "He Drank A Lot, Ate A Lot"

Sanjeev Kumar, known for his work in Sholay, Trishul and Khilona, among others, left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. However, he died at 47, leaving the industry bereft of an incredible talent. In a recent conversation, veteran actor Parikshit Sahni opened up about the "bad habits" that led to Sanjeev Kumar's untimely death. He also spoke about the close friendship they shared.

What's Happening

Speaking about Sanjeev Kumar's habits, Parikshit Sahni said, "He had bad habits. In the sense that after the shootings, he drank a lot. He drank and drank and drank. He also ate a lot till 2 AM. He ate and threw the bones under the table. And that's why he died. I mean, he had a heart attack."

Furthermore, when asked about Sanjeev Kumar's relationships, Parikshit Sahni said he wouldn't want to name anyone, adding that "some of them were actresses."

He told ANI, "Well, I didn't ask him, but I know that a lot of- I don't want to name the girls because some of them are film actresses. They were crazy about him and wanted to marry him. But he didn't marry."

Parikshit Sahni On His Brotherly Bond With Sanjeev Kumar

Parikshit Sahni reminisced about the close friendship he shared with Sanjeev Kumar.

The veteran actor shared, "He was like a brother. Because he was in my first film, Anokhi Raat. I had just come from Russia, and they cast me in that role. I didn't know Hindi because I'd been speaking Russian for six years."

He continued, "So Hari Bhai, Sanjeev, became like an elder brother. And he used to tell me that I had my pauses all wrong. Asit Sen, who was the director, kept complaining, 'Oh, this boy-pause, pause in between! You are speaking non-stop.' I said, 'Sir, this has to be spoken after rote learning.' It was Hari Bhai who came to my rescue."

About Sanjeev Kumar

Sanjeev Kumar's filmography saw him take on diverse roles, ranging from action to comedy to tragedy. He is best remembered as Thakur in Sholay and for his remarkable performances in films such as Koshish and Angoor.

In A Nutshell

Parikshit Sahni went down memory lane as he recalled his warm bond with the late actor Sanjeev Kumar. He also reflected on how some of Sanjeev Kumar's "bad habits" contributed to his untimely death.