Sara Ali Khan Spent Her 24 Hours In Doha Like This

The image was shared by Sara Ali Khan. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan, who had kept her Instagram family hooked with the stories and videos from her trip to Australia, is now back to tell us how she spent her 24 hours in Doha. In a fun-filled video posted by the Atrangi Re actress, we see her getting a head wash, riding a fancy car, eating on a date, and last but not least posing for some lovely pictures with Ananya Panday. The cherry on the cake is however Sara's humour and her poetry skills which leaves the fans asking for more. Captioned as "24 hours in Doha", the video promises too much fun and cannot be missed at any cost. We also have the actress signing off with poetry which goes like this, "Messy hain, looks like I don't care. I guess that is bond that Sanky and I share. Thank you for making me look like this at the international airport of Nai Dilli, I look like a billi ( It is messy, looks like I don't care. I guess that is the bond that Sanky and I share. Thank you for making me look like this at the international airport of New Delhi, I look like a cat)". Take a look at the video here.

Earlier in the day, Sara Ali Khan shared a collage of two pictures featuring herself, Ananya, and their friends. In one of the frames, Ananya and Sara are closely looking at the dessert menu at a restaurant in Doha, Qatar. Decoding the expression on their faces, Sara wrote, “The only thing that engrosses us more than the camera is a dessert menu”. She also added an ice cream icon to it. Reposting the picture on her Instagram Stories, Ananya Panday added an “I Will Be Your Mirror” GIF.

For Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday is her “most jawaan” partner. Sharing a picture featuring herself and Ananya, Sara wrote, "With my most Jawaan…” She has added a sofa and pink heart emojis to the post. The two were in Qatar for an event.

Before this, Sara Ali Khan was in Australia. From visiting the Melbourne zoo to posing outside the iconic Sydney Opera House, Sara's Oz diaries screamed travel goals from miles away. Along with a set of pictures wearing her statement white salwar kameez, Sara wrote, "The horizon changes but the Sun doesn't." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) Earlier this month, Sara Ali Khan celebrated her mother, veteran actress Amrita Singh's birthday in Rajasthan. She also wrote a heartwarming birthday message for her mother. It read, "Happiest Birthday to my whole world. Thank you for always being my rock (sometimes by cushion), my moral compass, my mirror (pun intended), and my aspiration." Sara Ali Khan has several projects lined up. She will make her OTT debut with Ae Watan Mere Watan. The film will be released on Amazon Prime Video. Sara will share the screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur in Metro…In Dino.