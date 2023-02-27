Sharmila Tagore Is Everybody's 'Sapno Ki Rani' - See Pic With Granddaughter Sara Ali Khan

Image was shared by Sara Ali Khan.(courtesy: saraalikhan95)

It's here folks, Sara Ali Khan has posted a picture with her grandmother Sharmila Tagore and Instagram cannot contain such beauty in a single frame. Sara Ali Khan was shooting with the veteran actress when she stole the opportunity to click an adorable picture with her. In the picture, Sharmila Tagore looks graceful in a blue saree while Sara pulls off her traditional wear with a pair of funky spectacles. The highlight is however the caption where Sara Ali Khan showcases her poetry writing prowess, yet again. The post captioned as, "Mere sapno ki Rani Is my most stunning Granny," surely promises to rid you of your Monday blues. Mere Sapno Ki Rani is a song from the 1969 film, Aradhana. The song was sung by Kishore Kumar and featured Sharmila Tagore and Rajesh Khanna in the lead roles.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Sharmila Tagore looking so beautiful." Another person commented, "Your grand maa is sooo classy." "Wowwww wowwww. Awsomeeeee superbbbbb," said another fan. "Can't wait to see you shine and inshallah you'll make your dadi so so so proud of you," read a comment. "Gorgeous granny's gorgeous granddaughter," said an Instagram user.

Take a look at the picture here:

Earlier, on Sunday afternoon, the Simmba actress had put up a story on her Instagram feed that showed herself and her friend Sanky having a gala time inside the pool. Sara, dressed in blue swimwear, looked adorable but it was her poetry which made the post even more endearing. Posting a gif of the duo, basking in the sun, Sara Ali Khan wrote, "Sara and Sanky soaking the sun, Sara and Sanky having some fun." Take a look at the story here:

Earlier in the week, the actress had posted a fun-filled video describing her 24 hours in Doha. In the video posted by the Atrangi Re actress, we see her getting a head washed, riding a fancy car, eating on a date, and last but not least posing for some lovely pictures with Ananya Panday. The cherry on the cake is however Sara's humor and her poetry skills which leaves the fans asking for more. Captioned as "24 hours in Doha", the video promises too much fun and cannot be missed at any cost. We also have the actress signing off with poetry which goes like this, "Messy hain, looks like I don't care. I guess that is the bond that Sanky and I share. Thank you for making me look like this at the international airport of Nai Dilli, I look like a billi ( It is messy, looks like I don't care. I guess that is the bond that Sanky and I share. Thank you for making me look like this at the international airport of New Delhi, I look like a cat)". Take a look at the video here:

Before this, Sara Ali Khan was in Australia. From visiting the Melbourne zoo to posing outside the iconic Sydney Opera House, Sara's Oz diaries screamed travel goals from miles away.

Sharmila Tagore will be next seen in the family drama Gulmohar, which will mark her return to films after 2010's Break Ke Baad. Sara Ali Khan, however, has several projects lined up. She will make her OTT debut with Ae Watan Mere Watan. The film will be released on Amazon Prime Video. Sara will share the screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur in Metro…In Dino.