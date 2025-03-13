5 Years Of <i>Angrezi Medium</i>: How Amitabh Bachchan Praised Radhikka Madan's Performance With A Handwritten Letter

Radhikka Madan played the role of the late Irrfan Khan's onscreen daughter in Angrezi Medium. The film is the sequel to the 2017 film Hindi Medium, which had Saba Qamar and the late Irrfan Khan in the lead.

Angrezi Medium directed by Homi Adajania, had a stellar cast featuring the late Irrfan Khan, Radhikka Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Deepak Dobriyal in key roles.

Radhikka Madan delivered a commendable performance as a daughter hailing from a middle-class family who aspires to pursue studies in a reputed international college. Her relatable character highlights the financial challenges that follow and the unspoken emotional rollercoaster of a father-daughter relationship.

Radhikka's performance was applauded by critics and masses alike. But the one reward that stood out, was Amitabh Bachchan sending her a bouquet of flowers and a handwritten note, as the veteran actor was impressed with Radhikka's performance in the film.

The letter read, "This is Amitabh Bachchan, and I write to you with the greatest of admiration for your work in Angrezi Medium. I saw the film yesterday, and just could not resist writing to you. What a mature and balanced performance you have given. Prosperity & all success to you."

Radhikka's response to the letter read, "Thankfully I didn't faint when I received it. I just stood there for a few seconds soaking it all in, teary-eyed, in gratitude. Thank you for making my dream come true Sir. It has motivated me to work even harder and entertain my audience with even more honest performances. #AngreziMedium, 4.3.2020."

Goes without saying, that Angrezi Medium was one of the landmark films in Radhikka Madan's career that got her widespread acclaim. Her onscreen bonding with Irrfan Khan as her father was also loved by the audience.