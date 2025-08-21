Gia Manek, Gopi Bahu Of <i>Saath Nibhaana Saathiya</i>, Marries <i>Diya Aur Baati Hum</i> Actor Varunn Jain. See Pics

TV star Gia Manek, best known for playing the homely simpleton Gopi Bahu in the popular soap opera Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, on Thursday tied the knot with Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Varunn Jain.

The couple made the announcement in a collaborative post on Instagram. According to the duo, they got married in a Bhuta Shuddhi wedding ceremony.

"With the grace of Divine and Master's and with all the love showered, we've stepped into this forever union — hand in hand, heart to heart. We were two friends, today we're husband & wife.

"So grateful for the love, blessings and wishes from all our loved ones who made this day so special. Cheers to a lifetime of laughter, adventure, memories, and togetherness as Mr. & Mrs - Gia & Varunn #bhutashuddhiwedding #isha #gratitude," Gia and Varun captioned the post.

They also shared a couple of pictures from their nuptials. Interestingly, they have disabled comments for their wedding post.

Besides Saath Nibhana Saathiya, which aired on Star Plus, Gia Manek is also known for serials such as Jeannie Aur Juju and Tera Mera Saath Rahe. In 2012, she participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5.

On the other hand, Varunn Jain is known for playing Mohit Rathi, the younger brother of Diya Aur Baati Hum's protagonist Suraj Rathi (Anas Rashid). Diya Aur Baati Hum was set in the backdrop of Pushkar, Rajasthan. The Star Plus show focused on breaking the stereotypical image of women in rural India by showing the inspirational journey of Sandhya Rathi (Deepika Singh), whose ambition is to become an IPS officer. She achieves her goal with the help of her husband Sooraj by going against all odds.

(With inputs from IANS)