Man Turns Kokilaben's Dialogues Into ROFL Song. Smriti Irani Shares It

Yashraj Mukhate turns a scene from 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' into a viral song.

You may or may not have watched the popular TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, but you must have seen snippets from the show floating around on the Internet. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, after all, is the show that gave the Internet the viral 'Gopi Bahu washing a laptop' scene that became a huge meme on social media. Now, another scene from the show is going viral online - and people can't stop laughing at it.

Music producer Yashraj Mukhate recently took the scene and added a musical spin to it, converting Kokilaben's dialogues into a catchy rap song. In the scene, Kokilaben is seen scolding her daughters-in-law Gopi Bahu and Rashi for putting a "khaali" or empty cooker on the gas. You may think such mundane kitchen mishaps do not merit a musical spin, but this video will prove you wrong.

"Made Kokila Ben sing this time. I love doing harmonies, enjoyed this one a lot," wrote Mr Mukhate while sharing it on Instagram, where it was re-posted by Union Minister Smriti Irani.

"Kya se kya ho gaya dekhte dekhte," Ms Irani wrote while sharing the hilarious clip. Watch it below:

Since being posted a day ago, Mr Mukhate's video has touched a whopping 1.6 million views on Instagram, while Ms Irani's version has collected another 1.5 lakh views and thousands of amused and impressed comments.

"I can't believe this!!!! Thank you so much!" wrote Mr Mukhate in the comments section, thanking her for reposting the clip.

"Cooking chole is changed forever for me. Too too good," one Instagram user wrote while complimenting the video.

"I can't stop listening to the hook line!" another remarked.

What do you think? Let us know using the comments section.