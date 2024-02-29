Yashraj Mukhate Marries Girlfriend, Calls It 'Major Collab'. See Post

The musician broke the news on Instagram.

Social media sensation and music producer Yashraj Mukhate, known for composing quirky and funny remixes, registered his marriage with his girlfriend Alpana on Wednesday. The musician broke the news on Instagram by sharing a picture from the happy occasion. The photo showed the couple in traditional attire, with Mr Mukhate wearing a sherwani and Ms Alpana looking radiant in a red saree, both signing marriage documents. Alongside the picture, he also expressed excitement about two "major collabs" in his life.

"Two major collabs happened today. One, Alpana and I registered our marriage! And second collab link is in the bio! Enjoy!" Mr Mukhate wrote in the caption of the post.

Take a look below:

Several actors and social media influencers congratulated the music composer on the joyous occasion. These included actors Shehnaaz Gill, Aditi Rao Hydari, Zareen Khan, singer Anuv Jain, and stand-up comedian and fellow content creator Tanmay Bhat.

Meanwhile, the other collaboration that Mr Mukhate mentioned in the caption is his new track 'Mann Dhaaga', which recently dropped on YouTube. For this musical venture, he joined forces with notable artists Jasleen Royal, Amit Trivedi, and Anvitaa Dutt.

Popular social media user @sagarcasm also sarcastically commented on the Instagram post, "Congratulations! Nobody has gone to this length to promote a song ever."

Yashraj Mukhate first found internet fame in 2020 when he remixed a scene from the TV show 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' to give it a musical twist. Since then, he has created several other short music videos, each of them racking up millions of views online. He has also worked on a song with Vishal Bharadwaj and has been invited as a guest to the talent hunt show L'il Champs, among other collaborations.

"Honestly, I was expecting the buzz around me to die down; we all know how social media works, but the small surprises I keep getting in the form of Tapsee Pannu recreating Biggini Shoot or Raveena Tandon Ma'am making a reel on 'Tommy' keep me going!" he said in an interview.

Last week, he collaborated with 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' actor Kokila Modi for a hilarious advertisement called 'Aaj Se Rasode Me'. Other popular videos by the musician include 'Bigini Shoot' and 'Paawri Ho Rahi Hai'.