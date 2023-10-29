Video: Yashraj Mukhate's New Song On 'Just Looking Like A Wow' Meme Is Viral, Internet Reacts

The video has amassed over a million views.

Social media sensation and music producer Yashraj Mukhate, known for composing quirky and funny remixes based on viral trends, is back with another video. This time, he posted a hilarious video of a woman, who is selling a variety of traditional clothes at her shop and describes each piece with a catchphrase she repeatedly uses, "just looking like a wow". The composition by the music producer is winning the hearts of internet users and many cannot get over the infectious tune.

In the video, Mr Mukhate is seen sitting at his studio, playing a variety of musical instruments and singing a few words. The video then cuts to a brief footage of a woman saying, "Just looking like a wow," while discussing her salwar suit pieces. The catchy tunes have made the users hooked to the song. The woman in the video is Jasmeen Kaur, who has a unique way of selling clothes, which has gone viral on the internet. Her videos from her clothing store have become a hit with social media users.

Watch the video below:

"What a wow! ft. @designmachinesuitslive," Mr Mukhate wrote in the caption.

Impressed by the same, Ms Kaur left heart-eye-emoji in the comments section.

Singer Salim Merchant added, "Sounding like a wow," with two laughing emojis.

Actor Aparshakti Khurana wrote, "Wow! Wow! Wow!"

Social media influencer and actor Dolly Singh said, "hahahh Yash looking like a wowwwwww."

"WOW Melody," wrote another user.

"I can see the depth in the song because of the way you close your eyes to sing," said an Instagram user.

"And you've done it again," said another person.