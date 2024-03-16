'Dreams Do Come True': Yashraj Mukhate Shares Heartfelt Post On Collaboration With Amit Trivedi

Noted music composer and singer Amit Trivedi (L), music producer and YouTuber Yashraj Mukhate

In a heartwarming tale of dreams turned reality, music producer and renowned YouTuber Yashraj Mukhate has fulfilled his long-held aspiration of collaborating with noted music composer and singer Amit Trivedi.

Mr Mukhate's admiration for Mr Trivedi's soul-stirring compositions finds expression in an emotional post on Instagram, where he shares his journey of being captivated by Mr Trivedi's music.

Mr Mukhate's post, written in Hindi, resonates with the deep connection he shares with Mr Trivedi's artistry. He recalls meticulously listening to Trivedi's entire Dev D album in 2012 and how the melodies from various Trivedi-composed soundtracks became integral parts of his life.

Expressing his gratitude and excitement, Mr Mukhate recounts the surreal experience of collaborating with Trivedi on the song 'Mann Dhaaga', a dream come true after years of admiration and dedication.



He fondly remembers the ad jingles composed by Mr Trivedi, showcasing the profound impact Mr Trivedi's music had on his life. The heartfelt post evoked a wave of congratulatory messages and praise from social media users, celebrating Mukhate's dedication and perseverance.

One user hailed Mukhate's journey, noting, "Your dedication is taking you to new heights," while another highlighted the power of manifestation, saying, "That is called manifestation."

A third user encapsulated the sentiment, acknowledging Mr Mukhate's relentless pursuit of his dreams, stating, "Manifesting all your dreams one hustle at a time!"

Yashraj Mukhate's story serves as a beacon of hope, reminding aspiring artists of the transformative power of dedication and unwavering passion.